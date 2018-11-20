Cultural Council of Georgetown Co. official accused of taking $41K from group

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The executive director of the Cultural Council of Georgetown County surrendered herself to law enforcement Tuesday morning after being accused of taking money from the organization, police say.
Leslie Michelle Ayres, 51, is facing a charge of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, according to Georgetown Police.
Police say a lengthy investigation identified Ayres as the person responsible for taking approximately $41,000 from the council.
She surrendered herself to law enforcement Tuesday morning and was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, police say.
