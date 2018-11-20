Man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man showed up at Roper St. Francis hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers responded to the hospital shortly before 10 p.m. Monday where they found the man shot in the ankle, Pryor said. The victim told officers he was walking to a barber shop in the 4500 block of Dorchester Road from the parking lot when he heard gunshots.
The man then said a woman drove him to the hospital, but also told officers that the car he drove to the barbershop was “taken away” by someone and didn’t want to give a specific name and location, Pryor said.
North Charleston police are continuing to investigate the incident.
