Milner Re-Assigned to South Carolina

The Pittsburgh native re-signed with Hershey for the 2018-19 season on June 6, his third consecutive campaign on a contract with the Bears. Milner was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record. His goals against average of 1.86 was the best in the ECHL, and the fourth best in league history. Milner also finished with the third best save percentage in the league at .929 and recorded three shutouts, helping him earn All-ECHL First Team honors.