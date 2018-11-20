Milner Re-Assigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the re-assignment of goaltender Parker Milner. The 28-year-old goaltender returns to the Stingrays ahead of a three-game road trip that starts Tuesday night in Jacksonville.
Milner made three starts with Hershey during his recall, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a 0.931 save percentage. The netminder has a record of 3-2-0 with the Stingrays this season in five appearances.
The Pittsburgh native re-signed with Hershey for the 2018-19 season on June 6, his third consecutive campaign on a contract with the Bears. Milner was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record. His goals against average of 1.86 was the best in the ECHL, and the fourth best in league history. Milner also finished with the third best save percentage in the league at .929 and recorded three shutouts, helping him earn All-ECHL First Team honors.