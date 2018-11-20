MUSC to buy 4 hospitals across SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - MUSC announced late Tuesday that its board of trustees has voted to buy four community hospitals in Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Mullins, South Carolina.
Over the course of 2017, the four hospitals combined to deliver care for more than 129,000 emergency department visits, 159,000 outpatient visits, 18,800 hospital admissions and 339,000 clinic visits with doctors.
“This transaction is the first time MUSC has acquired other hospitals,” Charles W. Schulze, CPA, chairman of the MUSC board said. “The additions will increase the size and scale of the MUSC Health network, and in today’s environment, larger, more efficient health care systems can deliver greater value to patients and have a positive impact on population health,” he stated.
The addition includes 827 beds across the four hospitals, which will be purchased from Community Health Systems.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.