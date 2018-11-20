Nine Bulldogs Earn All-SoCon Honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Nine members of the The Citadel football team earned postseason recognition Tuesday afternoon as the Southern Conference announced its postseason awards. Separate teams were selected by the league’s head coaches and media members.
Offensive lineman Tyler Davis, linebacker Noah Dawkins, defensive back Aron Spann, III and punter Matthew Campbell were all selected to the first team by the coaches. Joseph Randolph, II was named to the second team.
Campbell, along with offensive lineman Haden Haas, B-Back Clay Harris, defensive back Chris Beverly and defensive lineman Mason Kinsey were tabbed to the all-freshman team by the coaches.
The media selected Davis, Randolph and Campbell to the first team, while Dawkins and Spann were second-team selections.
Davis, who earned first-team honors for the second-straight season, was an anchor of an offensive line that helped the offense rush for 290.2 yards per game. Davis made the switch to guard during preseason camp and played all 712 plays on the season.
Dawkins leads the defense with 13.5 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks, while ranking second on the team with 64 tackles. He started the season by intercepting a pair of passes and returning one for a touchdown against Wofford.
Spann leads the team with three interceptions, with all three interceptions coming in the end zone. He has 44 tackles to rank fourth on the team. Spann posted a season-high eight tackles and forced a fumble against Samford to earn SoCon Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Campbell was consistent all season and is averaging 44.1 yards on 45 punts. He leads the conference with 15 punts over 50 yards and has at least one punt over 50 yards in eight games this season. Nineteen of his punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line, including a season-best five against Furman.
Randolph has totaled 33 tackles this season with 13 of those tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage. He also bolsters four sacks. Randolph posted a season-best 3.5 tackles-for-loss against ETSU and added 3.0 tackles-for-loss against Furman.
Beverly has started every game in the secondary as a true freshman. He ranks third on the team with 46 tackles, including 5.0 tackles-for-loss. He posted his career-high with seven tackles in three-straight games against ETSU, VMI and Furman.
Haas stepped in when his number was called and played every snap at center as a redshirt freshman. He is part of an offensive line that is averaging 290.2 rushing yards per game.
Harris has appeared in all 10 games this season and rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns on 88 carries. His best game came against Western Carolina when he ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Kinsey has gotten stronger as the season has progressed and recorded 5.0 sacks and 6.5 tackles-for-loss. He posted two sacks against VMI and added two sacks and two forced fumbles against WCU.
The Bulldogs close out the 2018 season on Nov. 29 when they host Charleston Southern. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium.