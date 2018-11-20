No criminal charges expected against new Goose Creek Police chief in recruit’s death

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - No criminal charges will be filed in the death of a jail recruit in Georgia who was being trained by Goose Creek’s new police chief.
Goose Creek city council last week approved the hiring of DeKalb County sheriff’s Major L.J. Roscoe. WSB-TV in Atlanta reported that the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office decided no criminal charges would be filed in connection with the death of deputy recruit George Ward.
Ward died in 2013 the day after a mile and half run, which was part of the training.
At the time, Roscoe and some other deputies were involved in the training. Ward was singled out by being told to wear a pink shirt and hat and reportedly struggled to breathe during the training.
The medical examiner initially ruled Ward died due to a pre-existing heart problem, but later changed it to undetermined because of the physical demands placed on the recruit.
The medical examiner has since amended his ruling, saying it’s more likely Ward could have suffered a similar fate taking a brisk walk on level ground or any number of other similar physical activities, WSB-TV reported.
In 2016, the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council recommended revoking the certification for Roscoe and some other deputies who were involved in training the recruit.
Roscoe is appealing and her case will be heard by an administrative law judge.
According to emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, a lieutenant with the Goose Creek Police department who looked into Roscoe’s background to the city’s administrator he did not see the article on the recruit’s death before Roscoe was hired.
She is expected to start her new job in Goose Creek in late January.
