OCSO: Man suspected in multiple burglaries in 2 counties charged in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Mayesville man who confessed to one burglary and is suspected in more in two different counties.
Herman Brunson, Jr., 35, has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, grand larceny, and two counts of malicious injury to real property.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Brunson’s bond was set at $59,250. He will later be taken to Dorchester County to face several burglary charges in that jurisdiction as well.
“This individual seemed to be breaking into multiple homes along the Orangeburg and Dorchester county line,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But that’s come to an end.”
Brunson was taken into custody on Aug. 22 when Dorchester County deputies responded to a burglary in progress. That led to a high-speed chase that resulted in the apprehension of Brunson.
That arrest came just a day after two residences in Branchville were broke into.
Working together, Orangeburg and Dorchester County investigators determined Brunson was behind the burglaries in both counties.
Investigators say the quantity of jewelry taken in one and firearms taken in a second burglary here are being returned to their rightful owners.
It has not yet been determined if Brunson’s charges in Orangeburg County or Dorchester County will be adjudicated first.
