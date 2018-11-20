Pickens man charged with harassing police chief

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WIS) - S.C. Law Enforcement Divisions agents have arrested a man in connection to conduct and actions against the Chief of Central S.C. Police Department Khristy Justice.
Marc Matthew Justice, 44, has been charged with stalking and first-degree harassment.
Marc Justice is Khristy Justice’s ex-husband.
An investigation request for SLED assistance was made by the Central Police Department.
Justice has been booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.
His case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
