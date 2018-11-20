Police: No injuries after home struck by gunfire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating reports of gunfire heard late Monday night in the Park Circle area.
Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the area of Chesterfield Road and East Montague Avenue where the shots were reported, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers learned a home in the 1200 block of East Montague was struck by a bullet but the person who was inside the home was not injured, he said.
Police found multiple shell casings in the roadway between Mixon Avenue and Park Circle, Pryor said.
Police do not have any description of a gunman or a vehicle involved, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
