Police officer in good condition after struck by vehicle in Moncks Corner

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner police officer is in good condition after she was struck by a vehicle as she was assisting a tow truck Monday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Highway 17-A and Perry Hill Road.
Authorities say the police officer and another officer were standing in the median assisting a tow truck when a vehicle entered the median and struck her.
She was transported to Trident Hospital.
MCPD officials say the officer is in good condition.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
