Police storm Papua New Guinea Parliament for APEC summit pay

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, a security official stands guard outside a perimeter fence for a secured area ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Week Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. A lawmaker said on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, disgruntled police and prison guards have stormed Papua New Guinea’s Parliament in a pay dispute that stemmed from the international summit hosted by the South Pacific island nation. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (AP)