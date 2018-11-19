Quaker recalls popular children’s cereal for possible Salmonella contamination

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Quaker is recalling a popular children’s cereal for possible Salmonella contamination.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a small quantity of Cap’n Crunch’s Peanut Butter Crunch cereal could contain Salmonella.
The report said that although the affected product only reached five specific Target stores and is limited to 21 boxes of one variety with two Best Before Dates, Quaker is issuing a voluntary recall to protect public health.
Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
In rare circumstances, infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections.
More information on the recall can be found here.
