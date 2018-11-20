Search continues for missing Edisto Island woman three months after disappearance

Search continues for missing Edisto Island woman three months after disappearance
Tina Snipes has not been seen since the afternoon of Aug. 15, Charleston County deputies say. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | November 20, 2018 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:17 AM

EDISTO ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 43-year-old woman who vanished in August in a disappearance they called "suspicious."

Tina Snipes was last seen on surveillance footage at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Horizon EZ shop on 2410 Highway 174 on Edisto Island.

Authorities say Tina Diana Snipes of Edisto Island was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Horizon EZ shop on 2410 Highway 174 on Edisto Island. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities say Tina Diana Snipes of Edisto Island was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Horizon EZ shop on 2410 Highway 174 on Edisto Island. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office) (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

A week after she disappeared, Snipes' sister, Lisa Lott, who lives in Georgia, said she was very concerned about her.

"The thing is she was gullible and trusting and I'm hoping she didn't trust the wrong person," Lott said on Aug. 23.

Lott says she last spoke with Snipe on August 7 about a relative who was in the emergency room. She says the toughest part for her is not knowing what happened to her sister.

“You gotta put yourself in our shoes,” Lott said in August. “What if it was your family member? I’m praying every day for the truth to come out. My sister’s gotta be somewhere, someone knows something.”

Missing Edisto Island woman's sister hopes "she didn't trust the wrong person"

An incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office states that the responding officer who was asked to conduct a welfare check on Snipes at her Maxie Road home “located some suspicious circumstances,” but the report did not provide details. Investigators have not elaborated on those circumstances, either, citing the the active investigation.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a textured tank top, yoga pants, flip-flops, a necklace and sunglasses. Her hair was worn up in a bun.

She is not known to drive or own a vehicle, deputies said.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help for any information into Snipes' activity, specifically since she disappeared.

If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Det. Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or email at bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org

Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.