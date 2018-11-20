Search continues for missing Edisto Island woman three months after disappearance

EDISTO ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 43-year-old woman who vanished in August in a disappearance they called "suspicious."
Tina Snipes was last seen on surveillance footage at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Horizon EZ shop on 2410 Highway 174 on Edisto Island.
A week after she disappeared, Snipes' sister, Lisa Lott, who lives in Georgia, said she was very concerned about her.
"The thing is she was gullible and trusting and I'm hoping she didn't trust the wrong person," Lott said on Aug. 23.
Lott says she last spoke with Snipe on August 7 about a relative who was in the emergency room. She says the toughest part for her is not knowing what happened to her sister.
“You gotta put yourself in our shoes,” Lott said in August. “What if it was your family member? I’m praying every day for the truth to come out. My sister’s gotta be somewhere, someone knows something.”
An incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office states that the responding officer who was asked to conduct a welfare check on Snipes at her Maxie Road home “located some suspicious circumstances,” but the report did not provide details. Investigators have not elaborated on those circumstances, either, citing the the active investigation.
At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a textured tank top, yoga pants, flip-flops, a necklace and sunglasses. Her hair was worn up in a bun.
She is not known to drive or own a vehicle, deputies said.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help for any information into Snipes' activity, specifically since she disappeared.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Det. Goldstein at 843-670-1183 or email at bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org
Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.