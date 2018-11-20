Sentencing scheduled for Charleston man who lied about military service, defrauded VA

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston man is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning for falsely claiming he was in the Vietnam War and defrauding the VA hospital.
Keith Hudson, 70, received $197,237 in benefits claiming he was a Navy combat medic who received two purple hearts, according to first assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick. Hudson pleaded guilty back in June.
An investigation showed that Hudson had previously been prosecuted for using the same scheme in Connecticut in 2005 where he had been placed a diversionary program, Crick said.
Hudson lied on a Department of Defense form which is given to military members who are separating from the service in which he stated that he served from Aug. 1, 1967 to Oct. 31, 1971, according to Crick.
Investigators found that Hudson's form stated he received a combat medic badge, but that award is only given in the Army and not the Navy. He also didn't list the proper citation for a Purple Heart, and even created a medal called the Fleet Marine Force medal that doesn't even exist, Crick said.
Hudson was never in the military and investigators found employment documents which show he worked in New York and Maine from 1967 to 1971.
If convicted, Hudson faces up to 10 years in prison.
