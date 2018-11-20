Singletary talks playing, coaching from high school to NFL

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Hall of Fame linebacker and former NFL football coach Mike Singletary talks to reporters while visiting the Detroit Lions' practice in Allen Park, Mich. Singletary is back on the sidelines at a private school in Texas while at the same time preparing to coach the Memphis entry in the new Alliance of American Football league. Singletary talks to PodcastOne Sports Now about how it is often difficult for star players to become successful coaches, and what he’s doing to try and change that. (Daniel Mears/The Detroit News via AP, File) (Daniel Mears)