Sister hoping someone comes forward as Lowcountry woman remains missing under suspicious circumstances

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have new details in the case of the Edisto Island woman who was last seen in August.
Investigators say Tina Snipes made it back to her home on Maxie Road the day she went missing. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office thought she was last seen at the Horizon E-Z Shop on Highway 174 on Edisto Island.
On Tuesday, investigators say new evidence reveals she was given a ride to her home; she was not known to drive.
Investigators found her belongings on the ground within walking distance of her home.
Snipes' sister Lisa Lott is looking for answers.
“I don’t know if my sister is dead,” she said."If she’s alive, if she’s okay or not. I really don’t know how to put it in words."
The public information officer for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Rodger Antonio, says they have performed numerous searches and they continue to investigate.
“On a missing person’s case we always keep some bit of hope in there,” Antonio said. “It’s very concerning when you have certain circumstances like this. We try to remain optimistic that there could be a positive outcome to it.”
Lott prays that her sister is safe.
“I believe that someone she knew had something to do with this or knows something,” Lott said. “I don’t think this was some random act.”
Anyone with information about Snipes disappearance is asked to contact police.
You can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241.
If you’d like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
“I’m her voice and I will not give up until we know what happened to my sister, until we find her or found out what happened to her. I’m not going to give up,” Lott said.
