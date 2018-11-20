Surveillance video shows 2 men wanted for Sumter car break-ins, officials warn of holiday season crime

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police are reminding people that crimes of opportunity like car break-ins tend to go up around the holiday season. But you can reduce your risk simply by locking your car doors.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter Police say a surveillance video shows two men going through an unlocked car parked in a driveway of a home in the Sherwood Forest area. The incident happened last Tuesday around 3 a.m.
They say neighbors in the area also reported vehicle break-ins that morning. Officials report there has been an uptick in these crimes over the past few weeks, with most of them involving unlocked cars.
They say in some cases, guns were stolen.
If you have information about these break-ins, or see something suspicious in your neighborhood, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
