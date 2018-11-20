Target's investments in the future hits margins

The new measures underscore how Target is doubling down on becoming more efficient. Two-thirds of Target's online volume is now going through the stores with more than half of the orders being shipped to homes. The remainder is from order pickup or curbside pickup services. When Target ships an online order from a store, it ships two days faster on average compared to shipping from a fulfillment center. In fact, 90 percent of Target's two-day online deliveries are being handled at stores. Revamped backrooms are doing three times more volume than the rest of the chain. That's helped Target become 25 percent more efficient in shipping online orders than just last year, according to the company.