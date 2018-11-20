Thanksgiving cool down on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front will move through the Southeast today producing lots of clouds and a few spotty showers. The biggest impacts from this front will be felt tomorrow and on Thanksgiving in the form of cooler temperatures. Highs will go from near 70 degrees today to the low to mid 60s on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. The clouds will begin departing late this afternoon giving way to lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thanksgiving. We’ll likely see clouds start to increase again late in the day on Thanksgiving but we should stay dry. A few showers are possible on Black Friday with a better rain chance Friday night and Saturday morning. It appears this storm system will start to exit Saturday afternoon allowing us to begin to dry out.