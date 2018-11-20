‘Turkey and a $20’ raising money for homeless in Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One80 Place, a downtown Charleston homeless shelter, is raising money Tuesday through its “Turkey and a 20” event.
Officials are asking the public to bring a turkey (fresh or frozen) and a $20 donation or more and drop it off at One80 Place located at 35 Walnut Street in downtown Charleston.
In 2017, the shelter received 520 turkeys and “2,000” $20 bills for a total of $40,000. Mercedes-Benz Vans and some other anonymous donors have agreed to match $20,000 if $30,000 is raised in 2018.
As of Monday, the shelter already had more than 100 turkeys and raised $5,000. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.