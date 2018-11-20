USC’s Lawson Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Rookie guard A.J. Lawson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against Norfolk State, Providence and George Washington last week, including a 19-point, nine rebound, five assist effort in Carolina’s win over GW. He began the week tying for game-high honors with 18 points while dishing out a season-high eight assists against Norfolk State, before posting double-figures in both games at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The weekly honor is the first of Lawson’s career.