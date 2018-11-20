USC’s Lawson Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Rookie guard A.J. Lawson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The Toronto, Ontario, Canada, native averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against Norfolk State, Providence and George Washington last week, including a 19-point, nine rebound, five assist effort in Carolina’s win over GW. He began the week tying for game-high honors with 18 points while dishing out a season-high eight assists against Norfolk State, before posting double-figures in both games at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The weekly honor is the first of Lawson’s career.
Lawson, who earned a spot on the Naismith Bracket All-Tournament Team at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off this weekend, paces the Gamecocks in points (15.8) and assists per game (4.6) this season. He has hit double-figures in four of Carolina’s five contests, including a season high 23 in the matchup against Stony Brook. C
arolina returns to action next Monday (Nov. 26) when it hosts Wofford at Colonial Life Arena. Tip time versus the Terriers is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the matchup will be broadcast on SEC Network+.