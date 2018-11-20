UPDATE: 1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-20 WB, SC Highway Patrol says

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision on I-20 westbound after a tractor-trailer fire has blocked the roadway for hours.
The tractor-trailer fire happened on the westbound side near mile-marker 58.5, in between the U.S. 1 and Hwy. 378/Sunset Boulevard exits in Lexington County.
Crews with the South Carolina Department of Health and Enviornmental Control are also on the scene of a fuel spill, County of Lexington officials tweeted.
The tractor-trailer fire has been put out.
One westbound lane is currently open for traffic. A collision in the same area in the eastbound lane had briefly reduced traffic to one lane on I-20 near the 58.5 mile-marker, but has since reopened.
A detour is being set up at mile-marker 61. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route at this time.
Check back for more updates.
