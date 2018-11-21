Aerosmith's Perry cancels tour after recent hospital visit

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York. Perry has cancelled his fall tour to take time off after recently being hospitalized with breathing problems. The Aerosmith guitarist's publicist said in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, the 68-year-old will take the rest of the year off. He had expected to return to the road starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 16. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes)