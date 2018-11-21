Authorities alerting public after counterfeit money found in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are alerting the public after counterfeit money was found in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said several fake $100 and $20 bill were taken off the streets this week, and investigators seized a small stack of fake bills at the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex.
In addition, on Tuesday, a Midlands area man reported receiving a fake $20 bill from a convenience store.
Ravenell is asking residents to check the bills they receive in change after making a purchase, and also that business employees inspect money.
“Call us or your local law enforcement agency if you have any questions or suspect you have a counterfeit bill,” the sheriff said. “And if you’re a store employee, inform the customer you must keep the bill and turn it in to law enforcement.”
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (803) 534-3550.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.