Authorities alerting public after counterfeit money found in Orangeburg County

Authorities alerting public after counterfeit money found in Orangeburg County
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said several fake $100 and $20 bill were taken off the streets this week, and investigators have recovered additional counterfeit money elsewhere. (Source: Pexels)
November 21, 2018 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:17 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry authorities are alerting the public after counterfeit money was found in Orangeburg County.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said several fake $100 and $20 bill were taken off the streets this week, and investigators seized a small stack of fake bills at the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex.

In addition, on Tuesday, a Midlands area man reported receiving a fake $20 bill from a convenience store.

Ravenell is asking residents to check the bills they receive in change after making a purchase, and also that business employees inspect money.

“Call us or your local law enforcement agency if you have any questions or suspect you have a counterfeit bill,” the sheriff said. “And if you’re a store employee, inform the customer you must keep the bill and turn it in to law enforcement.”

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (803) 534-3550.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.