Bluffton girl told to get in car, then chased by strange men

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - An eight-year-old girl was walking in her Bluffton neighborhood Friday when a man told her to get into his vehicle. When she didn’t, another man reportedly chased her.
Friday around 6:30 p.m. the girl was walking home on Blakers Boulevard when the vehicle approached her with a man inside. Another man also appeared around the same time.
“She didn’t recognize the individuals," said Cpt. Joe Babkiewicz, with the Bluffton Police Department. "She also saw someone suspicious behind her walking, so she started running towards her house when this car approached her, and what she reported to us is the person walking behind her started running after her as well.”
The man was not able to catch the girl and she made it to her home safely. She told her mother what happened and she called police. The young girl was able to give police a description of the men.
“The person inside the car is a black male. Approximately in his 20′s with blonde hair on the top of his head with shaved sides. Again, it’s a grey SUV and the person who was following behind the child, was also identified as a black male," Babkiewicz said.
Neighbors in the area are still in shock over what happened in their quiet neighborhood.
“We’ve made lots of friends in the neighborhood," Celia Hurley said. "There’s tons and tons of kids and that’s a big reason we moved here because we have two little kids of our own.”
Hurley has lived in the area for a year now and says nothing like this has happened since shes been there. She says she is more cautious now.
“We are fairly protective, but I was a free range kid so I was kind of allowed to roam the neighborhood but it’s a different world. So, it’s definitely a conversation that we are going to be having with our daughters, especially my five-year-old. You know, we are going to have to have a big conversation about strangers and safety and that kind of stuff.”
Police have added more patrols in the area and surrounding neighborhoods since the incident.
“We just want all neighbors to be vigilant of any suspicious vehicles. Give us a call. We do not have a problem coming out and addressing those people," Babkiewicz said.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.