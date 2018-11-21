Charleston-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offer a free holiday milkshake starting Monday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Chick-fil-A customers will be able to enjoy a free Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake when they use restaurant’s free mobile app next week.
Customers who create or sign in to their Chick-fil-A One account from Monday through Dec. 1 will receive an offer for a free shake.
The restaurant says the giveaway is a chance to thank Lowcountry customers for their continued patronage.
“We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary treat on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage,” North Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-A franchise operator John Wrenn said.
The offer will be limited to one free treat per person and is only redeemable at participating Charleston-area Chick-fil-A locations.
