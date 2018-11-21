Coastal Carolina Rolls Past Methodist

Conway, S.C. (Nov. 20) – Senior forward Zac Cuthbertson scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to an easy 88-57 win over NCAA Division III Methodist University at the HTC Center. Junior forward Amidou Bamba added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman reserve guard David Kralj hit for 11 points as Coastal improved to 4-3 on the year.
Sophomore guard Dante Burden led the Monarchs, now 1-3, with 14 points.
Coastal had a stellar shooting night, hitting on 57 percent of its shots (34-60), including 19-30 in the second half. The Chanticleers also outrebounded Methodist, 40-23. All 12 players saw action for head coach Cliff Ellis' team, with 11 of them contributing.
"I thought the first half we were a bit lethargic," said Ellis. "The second half we moved the ball better and got some good things out of it. We had an advantage inside." It showed as his team scored 44 of its points in the paints.
Coastal raced out to a 13-2 lead to start the game and coach Ellis turned to his reserve players five minutes into the game. Coastal started by hitting 7 of its first 10 shots (70%) from the field while holding the Monarchs to 2-11 (18%). Cuthbertson already had 13 points on 4-6 shooting at the half when the Chanticleers held a commanding 41-22 lead at the break.
Bamba kept Coastal going to start the second half with three consecutive baskets, including two dunks as the Chanticleers built and 27-point lead at 56-29. Reserve freshman forward Isaac Hippolyte's layup in the final seconds gave Coastal a 31-points advantage at game's end.
The Chanticleers are back in action on November 30 at South Carolina. They return to the HTC Center December 5 against Hampton.