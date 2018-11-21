Coastal Carolina Rolls Past Methodist

Coastal raced out to a 13-2 lead to start the game and coach Ellis turned to his reserve players five minutes into the game. Coastal started by hitting 7 of its first 10 shots (70%) from the field while holding the Monarchs to 2-11 (18%). Cuthbertson already had 13 points on 4-6 shooting at the half when the Chanticleers held a commanding 41-22 lead at the break.