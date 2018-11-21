Cool and dry Thanksgiving across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Get ready for a nice, cool stretch of weather through Thanksgiving here across the Lowcountry! High pressure is bringing us the sunshine and cooler weather today as temperatures top out slightly below the average high of 68 degrees. It will turn chilly tonight under a mostly clear sky. We’ll start out our Thanksgiving with temperatures in the low 40s and warm into the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. Sunshine will give way to a few clouds during the day on Thanksgiving, however, we will stay dry until late in the day on Friday. An area of low pressure will increase the rain chance late Friday into Saturday morning before drier weather returns Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer this weekend in the low 70s.