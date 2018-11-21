Deputies arrest 18-year-old in Williamsburg Co. shooting

KINGSTREE, SC (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County arrested an 18-year-old Salters man in connection with a Nov. 9 shooting.
Khalil Raheem Williams, of Salters, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Williamsburg Co. Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Moyd.
Deputies responded to the 10-block of Minute Lane to a reported shooting. While on the way to the scene, deputies learned the victim was being taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Investigators believe Williams and the victim had an argument and that the victim left the area on foot. Williams then left the home in a vehicle and fired several shots at the victim who was walking along the side of South Williamsburg County Highway, Moyd said.
The victim was struck several times and was transported to an area hospital.
Moyd said deputies located Williams in his vehicle a short time later.
Williams was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
