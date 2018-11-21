Deputies investigating body found in Nesmith

NESMITH, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are investigating the discovery of human remains found under a bridge in the Nesmith area.
Officers responded Sunday to Nesmith Road for a report of a body that had been spotted after a collision in the area, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Lt. Daryel Moyd. The body was not involved or related to the traffic accident, deputies say.
Williamsburg County deputies requested help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The South Carolina Highway patrol and the Williamsburg County Fire Department also assisted.
The body was sent to MUSC for an autopsy.
The identity of the victim and the cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
Anyone with information on the body is asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381.
