Dorchester Paws appealing for donations after treating two dogs for gunshot wounds

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester Paws animal shelter is asking for donation after treating two dogs for gunshot wounds.
The dogs were found last week in different areas of Dorchester County.
Gwinny, who was found Thursday, was in bad shape.
"It was determined that her back end, the femur was completely shattered, nothing left," Dorchester Paws Executive Director Kim Almstedt said Wednesday.
The other dog Hamilton was found on Friday with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
"We have two gunshot wounds within two days, completely separate cases. It's unheard of," Almstedt said.
Almstedt says veterinarians were determined to save Gwinny’s leg. They did reconstructive surgery.
“They were thankfully able to put a large plate, some pins and rods and stitch her back up,” Almstedt said. She says Hamilton was luckier. “The bullet was a clean swipe through, it did not hit anything major so he will heal on his own.”
Almstedt says Gwinny is still in pain and immobile.
Still unanswered is whether the dogs were shot by accident or if it was intentional.
"In our heart of hearts we want to think it was an accident. It's hunting season and so a lot of times the dog wrong place, wrong time," Almstedt said.
Almstedt says taking care of the two dogs has been expensive for the shelter.
"We do need help with medical costs. We're about 80 percent privately run by donations, so these types of injuries really do cripple us," Almstedt said
She says that's not going to stop them from helping the dogs heal.
"And for Hamilton and for Gwinny it's definitely, they're gonna go from victim to victory," Almstedt said.
Both dogs will be put up for adoption when they fully recover. Anyone who would like to donate to Dorchester Paws can do so through their website or donate in person to the shelter located at 136 Four Paws Lane.
For more information on the shelter and the costs, call 843-871-3820.
