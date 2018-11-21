Hanahan considering change to ordinance prohibiting residents from keeping chickens

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Hanahan City Council will consider a change to a current ordinance that prohibits residents from keeping chickens.
The amendment was proposed by two women who spoke at last week’s city council meeting.
They hope to change the ordinance to allow people to have 1 to 4 backyard hens. The amount of chickens would depend on the acreage of that person’s backyard.
The current ordinance falls under section 6-3 of Hanahan’s code of ordinances and it states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep within the city limits any horse, mule, cow, gannet, swine, domestic fowl, goat or cattle of any description, except as provided for in section 6-4.”
Danielle Woodford and Kelly Atkinson started the “Hens for Hanahan” movement which has received a lot of attention on social media.
They’ve also made a petition that has gotten over 33,000 signatures online.
Woodford has been a long-time resident of Hanahan and had raised two hens in her backyard. Atkinson later fostered the chickens when Woodford moved before they received a letter from the city saying that the chickens needed to go.
Woodford said, “We’re one of the only cities that doesn’t allow backyard hens, and I don’t know why because the benefits are great.”
Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Charleston, and North Charleston are just some of the cities that allow people to keep chickens.
Both women said the chickens allow people to have fresh eggs and they make great pets. Woodford said they can act as therapy animals for children with autism.
The amendment has also received opposition from people who attended the city council meeting.
Some residents were concerned about the smell and noise from the chickens.
“Hundreds of chickens are going to produce a smell and a noise," said Atkinson. “But in our amendments, we suggest no roosters and a max of 4 hens, and with 4 hens there’s not much noise at all.”
The decision will be made after the new city council members take oath of office in December.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.