Icemen Hold Off Late Stingrays Charge

The Rays took control of the game in the final period, once again outshooting Jacksonville 15-5. Bakker got on the board with his first ECHL goal and found life for South Carolina at 4:59 of the frame when he fired a loose puck toward the net. The biscuit got deflected on its way to the cage and past Icemen netminder Mikhail Berdin to make it a 2-1 game. Forward Jonathan Charbonneau was credited with an assist on the play.