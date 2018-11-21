Investigators arrest murder suspect in North Charleston shooting following car chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police have arrested a suspect accused in a fatal shooting in North Charleston following a car chase.
Police arrested 22-year-old Allen T. Bellamy of North Charleston in connection with the murder of Malcolm Washington on Target Street in early November. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
A female subject with the victim was also grazed by a gunshot in the Nov. 4 shooting.
Bellamy was arrested on Wednesday shortly before 3 pm. According to NCPD officials, investigators received information that the suspect was in the area of Rivers Avenue near Grimke Street.
“Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Bellamy was in and a pursuit ensued ending in the 2300 block of Sorentrue Avenue where the driver of the vehicle lost control striking a vehicle,” NCPD officials said.
A report states three other occupants of the vehicle were detained and the investigation is ongoing,
“NCPD ILP team along with U.S. Marshals assisted in the apprehension,” police said.
Bellamy is the second person arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.
Authorities have already arrested Javion Omar Mazyck who is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.