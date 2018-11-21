Live 5 Scambusters: Avoiding online scams on Black Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As more people plan to stay home on Black Friday and shop online, scam artists are trying to take advantage.
The 2018 Deloitte Holiday Retail Survey says 60 percent of shoppers will make purchases online this year. Retailers are trying to lure shoppers in with the enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Cyber thieves are trying to do the same thing with more unbelievable offers.
“A healthy degree of skepticism never hurts,” said Google security expert Mark Risher.
Risher says to be aware of offers that appear too good to be true. Shoppers should be on the lookout for fake coupons. These are widely shared on social media. A $150 coupon from from Kohl’s was debunked in early November.
Cyber criminals may also target your inbox with phishing emails that appear to be advertisements from your favorite shops. Clicking on links in these emails could be dangerous. You also may get emails after the shopping weekend, claiming your order is ready. This scam tries steal your information by getting you to sign in using a login and password.
Another way to avoid online scams paying close attention to the websites. Make sure the URL matches the retailer’s official site. You can also tell if a site is secure by looking for https: at the front of the website.
One thing you can do to be proactive is to take advantage of Google’s security checkup. You can go to g.co/securitycheckup to make sure you’re keeping your information secure online. Before you do any shopping on a smart phone, make sure to run any security updates first.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
