Group from Lowcountry dance studio to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

St. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) - A dance studio in the Lowcountry has four dancers from its “elite” team in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday.
Studio One in St. George is sending six dancers: Amber Avant, Carly Clegg, Angelina Downs, Mary Ellis O’Cain, Camden Segura and Sara Wimberly.
The group has been posting about their adventures in New York City on the studio’s Facebook page which looks to include a boat ride on the Hudson River to see the Statue of Liberty and they also took in the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.
Good luck to this group! The Lowcountry will be watching.
