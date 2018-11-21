Group from Lowcountry dance studio to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Five members of the team take in the sights in New York City. (Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 21, 2018 at 10:39 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 10:46 AM

St. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) - A dance studio in the Lowcountry has four dancers from its “elite” team in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday.

Studio One in St. George is sending six dancers: Amber Avant, Carly Clegg, Angelina Downs, Mary Ellis O’Cain, Camden Segura and Sara Wimberly.

The group has been posting about their adventures in New York City on the studio’s Facebook page which looks to include a boat ride on the Hudson River to see the Statue of Liberty and they also took in the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

Good luck to this group! The Lowcountry will be watching.

We’re here! @ LaGuardia Airport

Posted by Studio One on Saturday, November 17, 2018

Day 3: We rode the subway, saw the Statue of Liberty, overlooked the city from the One World Observatory, saw the 9/11 Memorial AND had our official practice in front of Macy’s and NBC! @ New York, New York

Posted by Studio One on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Day 4: After the Today Show, we saw The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular followed by a little shopping! (Thomas was a good sport throughout it all!)

Posted by Studio One on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

