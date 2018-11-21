Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 11)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 24-21 loss to Baltimore. The Summerville alum has 45 catches for 687 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles in a 24-21 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 8 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 54-51 loss to the Rams. The Beaufort native has 56 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 6 pass deflections.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Bye week
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Bye week. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 6 TFL.
NFC
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions - Had 6 catches for 52 yards in a 20-19 win over Carolina. The Berkeley alum has 14 catches for 144 yards.