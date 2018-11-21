Lowcountry travelers take to roads, skies for Thanksgiving weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Whether its a vacation to rest and relax or a trip out of town to see extended family and celebrate with a Thanksgiving meal, many who live in the Lowcountry will take to the roads and friendly skies this week.
Charleston International Airport officials expect more than 110,000 travelers this week, up 10,000 from Thanksgiving week 2017. They’re asking people to try and arrive at least two hours before a flight in order to get through security where extra staff has been added in order to handle the crowds.
“Allow yourself plenty of time to park, so we use our remote lot, which is okay, because a shuttle will bring you right in front of the terminal," Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell Jr. said. "Sometimes it’s easier than parking in the service lot.”
On the roads, AAA says more than 700,000 South Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more. Nationwide, 54 million Americans will travel for the holiday, which is the largest number since 2005. Across the country, 48.5 million people will hit the road this Thanksgiving, which is nearly five percent more than 2017.
