Man facing charges in Salters shooting

KINGSTREE, SC (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies arrested a Salters man in connection with a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.
Paul Bradley, 47, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Williamsburg Co. Sheriff’s Lt. Daniel Moyd.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of Penny Road on Nov. 10 where they found a shooting victim lying on the ground bleeding from the head, Moyd said. EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators say Bradley and the victim were involved in a fight in the yard of the home. After the fight, Bradley retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and fired, striking the victim, Moyd said.
Bradley was being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
