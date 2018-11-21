Mount Pleasant Wild Wing Cafe location to shut down after 22 years

By Patrick Phillips | November 21, 2018 at 5:28 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 5:28 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - One of the Wild Wing Cafe locations in Mount Pleasant announced will close its doors in early December, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The restaurant, located at 644 Coleman Blvd., will be closed indefinitely after Dec. 9 after 22 years.

We are extremely sad to announce that after Sunday, December 9th, we will be closing our Mt. Pleasant on Coleman...

Posted by Wild Wing Cafe on Wednesday, November 21, 2018

“Even though we are closing on Coleman Boulevard, the Lowcountry is our home and we will continue to explore our options to open more locations throughout Charleston,” the post states.

The restaurant is planning live music, prizes and specials on Dec. 8 and then is holding a post-parade party on Dec. 9 after the Christmas Parade.

The chain will continue to operate locations on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and a second Mount Pleasant location in the Market at Oakland.

