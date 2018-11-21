Mount Pleasant Wild Wing Cafe location to shut down after 22 years

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - One of the Wild Wing Cafe locations in Mount Pleasant announced will close its doors in early December, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The restaurant, located at 644 Coleman Blvd., will be closed indefinitely after Dec. 9 after 22 years.
“Even though we are closing on Coleman Boulevard, the Lowcountry is our home and we will continue to explore our options to open more locations throughout Charleston,” the post states.
The restaurant is planning live music, prizes and specials on Dec. 8 and then is holding a post-parade party on Dec. 9 after the Christmas Parade.
The chain will continue to operate locations on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and a second Mount Pleasant location in the Market at Oakland.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.