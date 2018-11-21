Report: SC one of the most dangerous states to travel over Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new report ranks South Carolina as one of the nation’s 10 most dangerous states to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The report from A Secure Life, a website specializing in home security and identity theft protection, ranked S.C. No. 6 on its list of most dangerous states to travel. The top spot went to North Dakota.
On the opposite end, Rhode Island ranked as the safest state to drive through.
To generate the list, A Secure Life analyzed the number of fatal crashes between 2012 and 2016 in each state during the month of November using the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fatal crash data. From there, they calculated the likelihoood of an accident for this holiday period per 100,000 people in each state, according to the methodology.
According to preliminary figures from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, eight people were killed on state highways during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday period. There were 16 deaths during the same travel period in 2016.
The National Safety Council estimates 433 people may die on U.S. roads this Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Wednesday evening through Sunday.
According to A Secure Life, these are the 10 most dangerous states to travel during Thanksgiving:
- North Dakota
- Mississippi
- Wyoming
- Delaware
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Alabama
- Montana
- New Mexico
- Louisiana
