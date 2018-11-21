SC State falls at IUPFW

Purdue Fort Wayne led 34-31 at halftime, but the Bulldogs (1-5) battled back in the second half to take a 44-42 lead on Damani Applewhite's 3-pointer with 14:14 left. Jahmari Etienne's 3 pushed the lead to 49-42 before the Mastodons used a 14-4 run capped by Marcus DeBerry's 3-pointer to recapture the lead 56-53 with 7:46 remaining. The Bulldogs took their last lead, 62-61, on two straight baskets by Applewhite with 2:42 to go. But Konchar hit two free throws and PFW never trailed again.