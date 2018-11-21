SCDOT working to get lights functioning on I-526

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC/SCDOT) - A master electrical lighting plan is currently in the works for I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge. Traffic engineers with The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said the primary focus on the plan is to restore power to the bridge between Rivers Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
This area has been unlit for more than two years. The project team used drones to get aerial footage of the bridge’s electrical and communication systems which run underneath and alongside the bridge.
Crews also closed some lanes overnight to check out the bridge’s power panels and messaging boards. Those inspections have given way to a temporary solution. District traffic engineer, Josh Johnson, said he was just given approval to put in some temporary wiring and hopes to gets lights on in about three months. A long-term plan is also in the works but it would cost over one million dollars.
