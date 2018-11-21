Summerville police deliver turkeys to families in need

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police officers took to the streets Wednesday morning for a good cause.
Officers delivered turkeys so 40 families could put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. It also appears they put some smiles on the faces of those in need.
“This is the season to be thankful and to cherish family,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Members of the Summerville Police Department take great pride by helping put smiles on faces and by showing a touch of love again this year for Thanksgiving.”
