Summerville police deliver turkeys to families in need
Summerville police delivered turkeys to 40 families Wednesday morning. (Krueger, Nick)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | November 21, 2018 at 10:15 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 10:15 AM

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police officers took to the streets Wednesday morning for a good cause.

Officers delivered turkeys so 40 families could put a Thanksgiving meal on the table. It also appears they put some smiles on the faces of those in need.

“This is the season to be thankful and to cherish family,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Members of the Summerville Police Department take great pride by helping put smiles on faces and by showing a touch of love again this year for Thanksgiving.”

