This IKEA in Italy used its store to shelter stray dogs from stormy weather

(WIS) - An IKEA store in Italy is getting international praise on social media after a shopper captured the store utilizing its stylish Swedish furniture to comfort animals in need.
Shopper Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli posted a video of a few dogs lounging on rugs across a display - and the entire set up looks fit to purchase - fur babies and all.
Her post, loosely translated by Google, says: “A good initiative to shelter the strays while it’s raining outside ..... all this happens in the shopping center of IKEA (Catania) ...... amid the amazement of many passersby, my daughter moved sent me this video! Do we want to applaud this civilization?”
The video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times since it was posted two weeks ago.
A number of commenters have shared their love for the move to keep these animals safe.
“I wish more retailers would do this worldwide....especially in the U.S.,” one person said.
