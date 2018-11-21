This IKEA in Italy used its store to shelter stray dogs from stormy weather

(Source: Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli/Facebook screenshot)
By Tanita Gaither | November 21, 2018 at 3:54 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:35 PM

(WIS) - An IKEA store in Italy is getting international praise on social media after a shopper captured the store utilizing its stylish Swedish furniture to comfort animals in need.

Shopper Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli posted a video of a few dogs lounging on rugs across a display - and the entire set up looks fit to purchase - fur babies and all.

Her post, loosely translated by Google, says: “A good initiative to shelter the strays while it’s raining outside ..... all this happens in the shopping center of IKEA (Catania) ...... amid the amazement of many passersby, my daughter moved sent me this video! Do we want to applaud this civilization?”

The video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times since it was posted two weeks ago.

A number of commenters have shared their love for the move to keep these animals safe.

“I wish more retailers would do this worldwide....especially in the U.S.,” one person said.

You can watch the video here.

Una bella iniziativa per dare riparo ai randagi mentre fuori piove.....tutto questo succede nel centro commerciale di IKEA(Catania)......tra lo stupore di molti passanti,mia figlia commossa mi ha mandato questo video! Vogliamo applaudire questa civiltà? 👏👏👏👏👏

Posted by Vittoria Taccia Gabrielli on Saturday, November 10, 2018

