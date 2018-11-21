Video shows man stealing rocking chairs from Mt. Pleasant home

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police are on the lookout for a man who stole rocking chairs from the porch of a Mount Pleasant home, and authorities say it was all caught on tape.
Mount Pleasant police say the investigation began last Saturday morning after an officer responded to a home at Magnolia Village for a theft.
The homeowner said someone on Friday night took off with two white Hampton Bay wooden rocking chairs from his front porch. The victim told officers that this was the second time his rocking chairs have been stolen.
According to the victim, he installed a “Ring” doorbell camera after the last theft which caught video of the recent theft. The video shows a man walking up to the porch, stealing the two chairs and leaving.
Police described the suspect as a black male, between 30 and 50-year-old, with a full beard, and wearing a sweatshirt and knit hat.
Investigators say the video showed the suspect walk down Spring Hope Drive towards 6 Mile Road following the theft. In addition, police say there appeared to be a vehicle with its lights on just outside the camera view waiting for the suspect. The video shows the vehicle then backing up and leaving the neighborhood.
A police report states the camera did capture a vehicle driving in front of the home before the theft happened.
Authorities say it appeared to be a small light-colored truck, and possibly the same vehicle used by the suspect.
The victim said they placed the word “WARE” on the bottom of each chair with permanent marker.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.