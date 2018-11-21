Volunteers, food still needed for Thanksgiving meal giveaways

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Free Thanksgiving meals are being prepared Wednesday for those in need, and some places still need volunteers to make it happen.
Thousands of people across the Lowcountry will receive a free meal, with several groups opening their doors for others to get a hot meal.
On Wednesday, the Rusty Bull Brewing Co. in North Charleston moved room in their beer cooler to fit 120 deep fried turkeys.
The turkeys will be delivered Thanksgiving morning and feed over 2,500 people through the North Charleston Dream Center, the East Cooper Meals on Wheels and the Hero Project.
The South Carolina Grand Lodge is also preparing to feed hundreds on Thursday at Park Circle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center.
Members are opening their kitchens and businesses to help prepare food to feed those who need it.
They still need volunteers to ensure everything runs smoothly and are still looking for more food donations.
They said the dinner giveaway is for anyone who can’t have a thanksgiving meal or doesn’t want to be alone for the holiday.
“We don’t want people to feel alone and lonely in this world,” J. Denise Cromwell said. “There’s too many of us brothers and sisters who can knock that out of the way.”
Volunteer opportunities
The South Carolina Grand Lodge is still looking for volunteers and additional food donations.
If you’re interested in volunteering or donating you can call 843-751-8379 or email gs@thescgrandlodgeofafam.org.
The Dream Center also isn’t in need of volunteers but are asking you to make two of your favorite side dishes and donate one to a family in need.
Side dish donations will be collected on Thanksgiving morning at the Dream Center at 5505 North Rhett Ave. in North Charleston on Thursday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The Lowcountry Food Bank will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but starting Tuesday they are hoping to raise $25,000 to feed holiday meals to 150,000 people. This is their busiest time for donations and are always looking for more volunteers throughout the year.
Meals on Wheels said they aren’t in need of volunteers for to help deliver, but said they are happy to have more volunteers than they need.
