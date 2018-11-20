‘We love them:’ Students, teachers at Pee Dee school honor officers involved in deadly Florence shooting

"It means a lot just to honor the Florence 7, my brother, Farrah and the other officers,” Daniel Blathers, Carraway’s brother, said. “I mean it means a lot to us, our families I mean, to bring good spirit during this time of the year." McCall knows the sacrifice that comes along with wearing a badge. Her husband served alongside Carraway, his good friend. "It just became real for me in that it could have been my family, it could have been me, and I wanted to do something to reach out and make a difference for these people,” McCall said. "It really hit us, it hurt us, it hurt my husband." McCall said she and her students have talked a lot lately about love, respect and compassion for others.