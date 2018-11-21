Witness told police she saw man dangling from King St. window before deadly fall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman who was near the scene of a fatal fall from a third-story apartment window late Monday night told police she saw a man “dangling precariously” from the same window earlier that evening, an incident report states.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to Charleston police spokeswoman Karen Nix. The initial call came in at 11:51 p.m. on Monday night and the scene was cleared around 2:44 a.m.
One officer reported he was responding to a burglar alarm call at a nearby business at approximately 11:52 p.m. when a frantic pedestrian approached the officer and said a person had fallen from a building a short distance down King Street, the report states.
Police say they arrived on the scene where “a hysterical crowd” surrounded the 19-year-old man, who was lying prone and motionless on the sidewalk. The man was lying in a pool of blood and did not have a pulse, police say.
The witness was one of several people police interviewed, the report states. She did not see the actual fall, she said.
Another witness told police he was walking with his girlfriend back to her upper King Street apartment shortly after 10 p.m. when he saw a man “dangling himself out of a window of an upstairs King Street apartment." The man was facing away from the apartment towards King Street and he appeared to be intoxicated, the witness claimed.
The report does not indicate whether the man described by witnesses is the same one who later fell to his death.
Police went inside the apartment from which the man fell and found a a woman passed out on a couch in the living room, the report states. The woman was breathing and had a pulse but did not wake up after several attempts, so EMS took her to an area hospital for treatment, the report states. There was no word on her condition Wednesday.
The Charleston County Coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
