Annual Thanksgiving Day run a holiday tradition in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Thousands of people started off their Thanksgiving holiday with the 41st annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble downtown Thursday morning.
The winner of the early-morning 5K race finished in less than 15 minutes.
The majority of the runners finished in less than 40 minutes.
Runners gathered after the race at Marion Square to enjoy some beer and food.
They said the day was all about fun and celebrating with the people who you love.
This year, tons of families participated, hoping to make this race a part of their future turkey day traditions.
